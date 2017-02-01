Titolo originale: Manchester by the Sea
Durata: 135′
Regia: Kenneth Lonergan
Cast: Casey Affleck, Kyle Chandler, Michelle Williams, Gretchen Mol, Kara Hayward, Josh Hamilton, Tate Donovan, Heather Burns, Lucas Hedges
Produzione: The Affleck/Middleton Project, B Story, Big Indie Pictures, CMP
Distribuzione: Universal Pictures
Data di uscita: 16 Febbraio 2017
I Chandler sono una famiglia della classe operaia del Massachusetts. Dopo la morte improvvisa del fratello maggiore Joe, Lee diventa il tutore legale del nipote. Lee è costretto ad affrontare il tragico passato che lo separava da sua moglie Randi e dal paese in cui è nato e cresciuto.
