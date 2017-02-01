Manchester by the Sea

Progetto Pet Therapy: Tra le varie attività che abbiamo progettato per il biennio 2017/18, c’è la Pet Therapy gratuita, per i bambini e le persone disabili, ma anche per gli adulti o gli anziani che vogliono ritrovare un equilibrio interiore. Crediamo moltissimo in questo progetto e crediamo anche che la Pet Therapy debba essere accessibile gratuitamente. Link progetto

Progetto Giovani Scrittori: Valutiamo testi di poesia, narrativa, saggistica, narrativa per l'infanzia, biografie. In linea di massima non sono previsti limiti tematici. Gli autori delle opere che saranno ritenute idonee per la pubblicazione riceveranno una proposta editoriale, che NON prevede in alcun caso una co-produzione. Il libro verrà pubblicato a spese della nostra associazione. Link progetto